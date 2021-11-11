'I have faced similar disappointments' in cricket: PM Imran Khan bucks up national team

PM Imran Khan (L) and Shadab Khan and Babar Azam (R) — AFP

Following Pakistan's loss against Australia in the semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the Men in Green for their stellar performance throughout the tournament and sent a message of encouragement to boost the team's morale.

For the purpose, the premier cited his own example from his cricketing days and said that losing is part of the game.

"To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec[ause] I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field," the premier wrote on Twitter.

"But you [should] all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins."

At the same time, the premier congratulated team Australia for their 5-wicket win.

On Thursday, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.

Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.

David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.

The final is on Sunday in Dubai.