T20 World Cup: Babar Azam gives dressing room pep talk to players after semi-final retreat

Babar Azam encourages players to rise above feelings of disappointment after semi-final defeat against Australia in T20 World Cup. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

After Pakistan's defeat against Australia in the knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, national cricket team captain Babar Azam said that everybody is sad and feeling the pain, but that they will learn from this defeat.

The only undefeated team of the Super 12s met a five-wicket drubbing in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australia will now face New Zealand in the final of the major cricketing event.

"No one should point a finger at anyone. No one should blame the other for whatever they did," Babar Azam said, while talking to his teammates after the match.

"All of us know where we went wrong. We don't need outsiders to tell us this. We didn't play well today as a team, but as a captain, I back everyone."

In a video shared on social platforms by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Azam said that in every match, every player showed responsibility and this is what a captain expects from his team.

Encouraging the visibly dejected players, he told them that the unity the Green Shirts have developed should not be broken. The current unity [in the team] has been created with a lot of difficulties, he said, adding that this single defeat [in the semi-final] should not be allowed to break this unity.

The skipper said everybody has put in a lot of effort by also maintaining the atmosphere of a family and no one tried to withdraw their support for others.

"Every teammate played their part in every match. This same spirit is required of the team. You do not cease making efforts. Creating results is not in our hands. We will get results if we continue giving our best efforts," he said.



Babar urged the players to keep the amicable atmosphere intact and enjoy with a learning attitude. "We know we have lost the match. There is no harm in it. But we will learn from this defeat and we will not repeat these mistakes in our cricket again."

The sooner the players overcome the feeling [of disappointment], the better, he added.

Before starting his talk, he thanked the team management for supporting him and his players.

Matthew Hayden also addressed the Pakistani cricketers and said he was proud of them as they all performed exceptionally well.