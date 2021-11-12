 
sports
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam gives dressing room pep talk to players after semi-final retreat

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Babar Azam encourages players to rise above feelings of disappointment after semi-final defeat against Australia in T20 World Cup. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Babar Azam encourages players to rise above feelings of disappointment after semi-final defeat against Australia in T20 World Cup. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Babar Azam encourages players to rise above feelings of disappointment as early as possible after defeat against Australia. 
  • Tell them never to blame others for on-field mistakes. 
  • Urges players to keep unity of team intact.

After Pakistan's defeat against Australia in the knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, national cricket team captain Babar Azam said that everybody is sad and feeling the pain, but that they will learn from this defeat.

The only undefeated team of the Super 12s met a five-wicket drubbing in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australia will now face New Zealand in the final of the major cricketing event.

"No one should point a finger at anyone. No one should blame the other for whatever they did," Babar Azam said, while talking to his teammates after the match.

"All of us know where we went wrong. We don't need outsiders to tell us this. We didn't play well today as a team, but as a captain, I back everyone."

In a video shared on social platforms by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Azam said that in every match, every player showed responsibility and this is what a captain expects from his team.

Encouraging the visibly dejected players, he told them that the unity the Green Shirts have developed should not be broken. The current unity [in the team] has been created with a lot of difficulties, he said, adding that this single defeat [in the semi-final] should not be allowed to break this unity.

The skipper said everybody has put in a lot of effort by also maintaining the atmosphere of a family and no one tried to withdraw their support for others. 

Related items

"Every teammate played their part in every match. This same spirit is required of the team. You do not cease making efforts. Creating results is not in our hands. We will get results if we continue giving our best efforts," he said.

Babar urged the players to keep the amicable atmosphere intact and enjoy with a learning attitude. "We know we have lost the match. There is no harm in it. But we will learn from this defeat and we will not repeat these mistakes in our cricket again."

The sooner the players overcome the feeling [of disappointment], the better, he added.

Before starting his talk, he thanked the team management for supporting him and his players.

Matthew Hayden also addressed the Pakistani cricketers and said he was proud of them as they all performed exceptionally well. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs BD: National squad to fly to Bangladesh tonight directly from Dubai

Pak vs BD: National squad to fly to Bangladesh tonight directly from Dubai
Babar backs 'fighter' Hasan after dropped catch in Australia defeat

Babar backs 'fighter' Hasan after dropped catch in Australia defeat
Rizwan had 'two days in intensive care' before World Cup semi-final

Rizwan had 'two days in intensive care' before World Cup semi-final
'I have faced similar disappointments' in cricket: PM Imran Khan bucks up national team

'I have faced similar disappointments' in cricket: PM Imran Khan bucks up national team
'It's okay,' fans defend Hassan Ali following severe backlash after Pakistan's exit from T20 World Cup

'It's okay,' fans defend Hassan Ali following severe backlash after Pakistan's exit from T20 World Cup
'Well played boys': Twitter gives Pakistan pat on the back as T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak

'Well played boys': Twitter gives Pakistan pat on the back as T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak
T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh bowled over by Shadab Khan's 'masterclass'

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh bowled over by Shadab Khan's 'masterclass'
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again
Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman proves naysayers wrong with incredible 50

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman proves naysayers wrong with incredible 50
Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter
Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai

Latest

view all