National squad to fly to Bangladesh for cricket series starting Nov 19

The national squad of Pakistan will leave Dubai for Bangladesh for the upcoming T20 and Test series in the neighbouring country, starting in Dhaka from November 19.

Captain Babar Azam and all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the squad in Bangladesh on November 16. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors have kept intact the squad that played the ICC T20 World Cup, except for Mohammad Hafeez who requested the team management to be left out, allowing opportunities for young players to participate.

Hafeez is the second-longest serving cricketer in the current Pakistan squad after Shoaib Malik. He had planned to announce retirement in November last year on the heels of the T20 World Cup in Australia, but deferred his decision as the tournament was postponed.

Batter Iftikhar Ahmed has been called to replace Hafeez, according to a PCB source. Iftikhar, who has been dropped out of the T20 squad for experienced Shoaib Malik, has an impressive T20 record this year with 654 T20 runs at an average of 54.50.

Pakistan is expected to form the middle order with Iftikhar, Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah.



“Pakistan are expected to fly straight from the UAE to Bangladesh for the series. There will not be enough time in between the two events that could allow the team members to get out of the bio-secure bubble," a source in the PCB said.

“There will be minimal changes to the World Cup team that is already in the UAE as the squad will undertake a tour to Bangladesh. Test specialists could be added for the two-match Test series."

Since the Test series starts from November 26, Test specialists could join the team at later stages, the official said.

Pakistan will start the Bangladesh tour with a T20 series, with the first face off taking place in Mirpur on November 19.

The T20 matches are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22 followed by a Test series that will start on November 26, with the second Test taking place from December 4.