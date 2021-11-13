Shahid Afridi makes bold statement about Virat Kohli's captaincy

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 India's Virat Kohli (left) and Shahid Afridi asks for a review by the third umpire for the wicket of Canada's captain Ashish Bagai during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo March 3, 2011. — Reuters/File

Afridi wants Kohli to step down as India's skipper from all formats.

Says Kohli can focus on becoming a better batter after stepping down.

Afridi praises BCCI for appointing Rohit Sharma as the new T20 skipper.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has made a bold statement about Indian captain Virat Kohli's role as team leader after the Men In Blue crashed out of the T20 World Cup — without even reaching the semi-finals.

Speaking to a private television channel, Afridi said Kohli should step down as captain from all formats if he wants to flourish as a batter.

Kohli has already stepped down as the captain of T20 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) has appointed Rohit Sharma in his place.

"I think he has been a wonderful force for Indian cricket, but I think it would be best if he decided to retire as captain of all formats now," Afridi said.

"...I think Virat should step down as captain and just enjoy his remaining cricket which I think is plenty. He is a top batsman and he can play freely without any other pressures on his mind. He will enjoy his cricket," he said.

The former skipper also praised the BCCI for appointing Sharma as the new T20 skipper.

"I have played with Rohit for a year, and he is an outstanding player with top-notch mentality. His biggest asset is he can stay relaxed where required and show aggression when it is needed the most," Afridi said.

Afridi claimed Sharma has the mental capacity to be a strong leader, as he shed light on his success as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"He is a top-level player with terrific shot selection, and he has the mentality to be a good leader of the players," Afridi said.