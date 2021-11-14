 
sports
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs BD: All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

All players of Pakistan T20 squad test negative ahead of T20 series in Bangladesh. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • COVID-19 test results of all Pakistan T20 players negative. 
  • Players will start their gym and pool session today (Sunday) and attend a net practice session tomorrow. 
  • Pakistan will play a three-match T20 series and a two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

All players of the Pakistan cricket team who are currently in Bangladesh for a cricket series have tested negative ahead of the T20 and Test series.

The national squad will now hold their gym and pool sessions at the hotel today (Sunday). They will start net practice from tomorrow.

Skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shoaib Malik will join the team on November 16 in Dhaka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement. The team will start the tour with the T20 series on November 19.

The series will feature three T20 and two Test matches. Pakistan will play three T20Is on November 19, 20, and 22. They will also play two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka respectively. The test squad will be announced in due course.

The national T20 squad arrived in Bangladesh in the wee hours of Saturday after their run for the ICC's T20 Cup ended in a semi-final against Australia.

T20 squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand one step away from first T20 title

Babar Azam pens heartwarming reply to 'kind letter' by 'future captain'

Hassan Ali more disappointed than fans on his performance

Saudi Arabia launches first women's football league

Did PCB give 'over exposure' to Pakistan team on social media?

Why was Mohammad Rizwan carrying a pillow en route to Bangladesh?

Is there a possibility of a Pakistan-India bilateral series? Here's what ICC's Allardice thinks

In meeting at Fawad Chaudhry’s house, truce reached between Shoaib Akhtar, Nauman Niaz

Shahid Afridi makes bold statement about Virat Kohli's captaincy

Sarfaraz Ahmed consoles crying kid who blames Hassan Ali for Pakistan loss

Pakistanis band together in support for Hassan Ali after shameful Indian media coverage

T20 World Cup: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns in blockbuster final tomorrow

