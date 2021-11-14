Fire breaks out at Karachi's Cooperative Market

Fire department says fire erupted in one shop and soon engulfed other shops in the market.

KARACHI: A fire broke out on Sunday evening at Cooperative Market near Regal Chowk in Karachi's Saddar area.

Fire department officials said that the fire erupted in one shop and soon engulfed several other shops in the market.

They said that four fire tenders along with firefighting teams from different fire stations of the city were sent to the spot immediately.

An operation to douse the blaze is currently underway with one fire tender and a team present on the spot.

According to initial reports, people have been evacuated from the area and the roads leading to and from Cooperative Market have been blocked.