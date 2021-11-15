 
'Very wrong decision': ICC slammed for ignoring Babar Azam for Player of the Tournament award

Pakistan captain Babar Azam 'roars' after scoring the winning runs against India at the ICC T20 World Cup. Photo: Twitter

When David Warner received the gong for the Player of the Award Sunday night, millions across the world thought the award should have gone to Pakistani captain Babar Azam instead. 

For one, Babar Azam had scored more runs than any other batter in the tournament, even David Warner. The Pakistani captain scored an impressive 303 runs at an average of 60.60 during the T20 World Cup while Warner came in second, scoring 289 runs at an average of 48.16.

However, Warner had a higher strike rate when the two batters are compared. 

The Pakistani skipper had an excellent run at the tournament breaking several world records that also includes a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India.

Pakistani Twitter went up in arms, with former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who watched Australia take apart the Black Caps live from the stands, tweeting that it was an "unfair decision" by the ICC. 

The former fast bowler wrote that he was "really looking forward" to seeing Babar Azam winning the Player of the Tournament plaque. 

Aun Raza lashed out at the ICC, telling the international cricket body to "have some shame."

West Indian cricketer Sherfane Rutherford was "shocked" at the ICC's "tired decision" too. 

Hira thought the Pakistani skipper was more deserving of the award. 

Faisal Khan was harsher in his criticism of the ICC, saying that it was "unfair treatment with Pakistan by hypocrite ICC."

Dennis made it known that he doesn't simply care what the ICC says, as for him, Babar Azam is the Player of the Tournament. 

Australia clinch maiden T20 title

Australia made history Sunday night by winning their first T20 World Cup when the Kangaroos trounced New Zealand by 8 wickets to win the final.

Australian batter Mitchell Marsh was declared the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 77.

Australia had won the toss and decided to field first.

The two teams had played a match together only once before in the T20 World Cup history when New Zealand defeated Australia by 8 runs in India.

