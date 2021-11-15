 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Royal family deemed 'weak' over staying mum about Prince Harry's memoir

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Prince Harry sent alarm bells ringing at Buckingham Palace with the announcement of his upcoming memoir.

According to royal author Lady Colin Campbell, the royal family is coming off as weak over silence at the Duke of Sussex's bombshell tell-all.

She explained, “The monarchy is acting in a weak and unresponsive way” by not preempting the book’s release directly. 

On the other hand, she said, “I think what people don’t realize is that a reputable institution that is law-abiding and is respectful of right generally cannot ride roughshod over the rights of others just because it suits it.”

Adding that Harry is now a private US citizen and can write whatever he pleases, Lady C concluded, “In the short term, yes they will look weak, at least to some people.

“To others, it will look as if they are being respectful, and as if they are playing the long game and that sooner or later, if you give people enough rope to hang themselves with, they will do so.”

