No T20 World Cup team could benefit from powerplay as much as Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan

Rizwan terms Pakistan's performance during the powerplay better than other teams.

Says taking wickets and not letting opponents take wickets during powerplay was Pakistan's strength in the T20 World Cup.

Says he is happier because Pakistan got the title of record-breaking performance on his behalf.

Pakistani batter-wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan has said that none of the teams in the T20 World Cup could benefit much from the powerplay in UAE during the entire tournament.



He said that Pakistan may have not scored more than other teams during the powerplays but if one realises, "even the power hitters in every team could finish around 42-45," while Pakistan's finished at 40 on average."

Rizwan termed Pakistan's performance during the powerplay "better than other teams," saying that "taking wickets and not letting the opponent team do the same was our strength during the tournament".

The cricketer said that he is not making a claim on his own but renowned cricketers of the world, who came to watch the World Cup, have also admitted this.

He said that he is glad on setting the world record of scoring the most runs in a calendar year but he is happier because Pakistan got the title on his behalf.

Rizwan shared the credit for his achievement with former English cricketer Richard Pybus and former Pakistani cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shahid Aslam, who coached the national squad.

"No one can hold the bat for you on the stage to make a difference but it is their guidelines and tips that give you the clue [about how to play]," said Rizwan.

He said that Pakistan's batting coach for the T20 World Cup Mathew Hayden's tips would be helpful not for only him but all the batters in the national squad in their careers.

When asked what conditions does he expect in the field in Dhaka, Rizwan said that conditions are different at every venue.

He said that the conditions in Dhaka were favourable for spinners in the last Bangladesh tour in 2020.

"In the pre-World Cup scenario, the ball was gripping, spinning and turning a lot in Dhaka," said Rizwan while referring to Pakistan's previous Bangladesh tour.

He said that he can just have an idea about the pitch but he will assess what preparations have been done when he goes to train before the series.

Rizwan said he is feeling much better and he will start training from tomorrow (November 16).

Before Pakistan's semi-final clash in the T20 World Cup, Rizwan was down with the flu and spent two nights admitted to a Dubai hospital, where he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Reportedly, he had developed a severe chest infection and was given special medical attention.