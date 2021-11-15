 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Monday Nov 15, 2021

The Queen is facing calls to abdicate from her royal duties after pulling out of Remembrance Sunday following a sprained back.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain journalist Kevin Maguire said that it was "the end of an era" and shared that the Queen should "make way" for someone to take her place.

"We’re living through the end of an era, she’s 95, she is very frail. She will not go on forever and let’s be honest she can’t do her job now," he said. 

"We’re seeing that her job is to go to these occasions and she can’t go.

"I’ve always thought instead of monarchs just being kept in positions and wearing them down you’d be much better having a system of abdication.

"You do it in other monarchies so no disrespect to her you just make way for someone."

