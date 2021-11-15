 
sports
Monday Nov 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Babar Azam pulls off a suave look in latest Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam poses while sitting in a car. — Instagram
Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam poses while sitting in a car. — Instagram

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has not only won millions of hearts with his record-breaking, stellar performance in the field of cricket but he is also garnering a lot of admiration for his chic sense of style.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Azam shared a snapshot of himself in which he was featured rocking a grey suit. He paired the suit with a crisp white shirt and a red tie. In terms of accessories, Azam opted for a branded gold watch and a pair of black sunglasses to pull off a very fashionable look.


And the star batter struck a side pose while sitting in a car as he looked outside of the video.

Within four hours of having been posted, the snapshot racked up more than 362k likes. That's not all, as his ardent fans and followers also rushed to the comments sections and posted 1,400-plus messages to praise his sense of style. 

"MashAllah, gentleman," one of his fans wrote. 

"OH, HELLO HANDSOME," another user chimed in, adding a fire emoji. 

More From Sports:

Who said what at the T20 World Cup

Who said what at the T20 World Cup
PSL 7 players' draft expected to take place in December

PSL 7 players' draft expected to take place in December
Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Test series

Pakistan announces squad for Bangladesh Test series
'Tumne hamare sath acha nahi kiya': Momin Saqib tells Australia's David Warner

'Tumne hamare sath acha nahi kiya': Momin Saqib tells Australia's David Warner
No T20 World Cup team could benefit from powerplay as much as Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan

No T20 World Cup team could benefit from powerplay as much as Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan
'Wait, this is the press of Pakistan': Ramiz Raja chides Dubai stadium's security

'Wait, this is the press of Pakistan': Ramiz Raja chides Dubai stadium's security
Babar Azam named captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament'

Babar Azam named captain of ICC's 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament'
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series due to injury

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Batter Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Test series due to injury

Shoaib Akhtar amasses 1m followers on Instagram

Shoaib Akhtar amasses 1m followers on Instagram
Watch: Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis do 'shoey' celebration after Australia's T20 World Cup win

Watch: Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis do 'shoey' celebration after Australia's T20 World Cup win

Shoaib Malik celebrates Sania Mirza's birthday

Shoaib Malik celebrates Sania Mirza's birthday
'Very wrong decision': ICC slammed for ignoring Babar Azam for Player of the Tournament award

'Very wrong decision': ICC slammed for ignoring Babar Azam for Player of the Tournament award

Latest

view all