Babar Azam pulls off a suave look in latest Instagram post

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam poses while sitting in a car. — Instagram

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam has not only won millions of hearts with his record-breaking, stellar performance in the field of cricket but he is also garnering a lot of admiration for his chic sense of style.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Azam shared a snapshot of himself in which he was featured rocking a grey suit. He paired the suit with a crisp white shirt and a red tie. In terms of accessories, Azam opted for a branded gold watch and a pair of black sunglasses to pull off a very fashionable look.





And the star batter struck a side pose while sitting in a car as he looked outside of the video.

Within four hours of having been posted, the snapshot racked up more than 362k likes. That's not all, as his ardent fans and followers also rushed to the comments sections and posted 1,400-plus messages to praise his sense of style.

"MashAllah, gentleman," one of his fans wrote.

"OH, HELLO HANDSOME," another user chimed in, adding a fire emoji.