Tuesday Nov 16 2021
I find it surprising the Opposition is fearful of a machine: PM Imran Khan

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launch ceremony of the Lilla Jhelum Dual Carriageway on November 16, 2021. — YouTube/Hum News
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he finds it surprising the Opposition is fearful of a machine, referring to the electronic voting machine the government aims to introduce prior to the next general elections so voting can take place transparently.

His remarks came during the launch ceremony of the Lilla Jhelum Dual Carriageway, which was inaugurated with the touch of a button on a large display screen by the premier.

"I was reflecting on the fact that we used technology and inaugurated this project with the touch of a hand, and that technology has come so far.

"I am surprised to see the Opposition [resist technology], insisting that voting take place traditionally," the prime minister said.

He said "the whole world" now uses technology for voting so it can be a better, more transparent exercise.

"I am surprised the Opposition have a problem with it; they are afraid of a machine or I don't know of what," PM Imran Khan said.


More to follow.

