Tuesday Nov 16 2021
What are the ‘facts’ Shoaib Akhtar stated that Shahid Afridi likes?

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Pakistan’s cricket star Shahid Afridi aka Boom Boom has been the apple of the eye for Pakistani cricket fans owing to his huge sixes and match-winning performances. Meanwhile, his peer, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, has been cherished not any less than Afridi.

The pair shares a bond of friendship and respect for each other.

On Tuesday, Shahid Afridi thanked Shoaib Akhtar saying that he liked the “lot of truth” that Shoaib had spoken about in one of their recent meet-ups.

Afridi said he was pleased to see Akhtar and complimented him for looking “fit” as he retweeted a Tweet by Akhtar.

“Buhut Shukria Shoaibi! Aapke moun se itna sara sach buhut acha laga. And great to see you, my friend, you look fit hope your knees continue to support you,” wrote Afridi.

Akhtar’s post, retweeted by Afridi, was a video that the fast bowler had shared earlier on Tuesday.

In the video, Shoaib Akhtar stated what he called “problems” he has with Afridi while sitting beside him.

However, one may wonder what could be the problems between the two.

Here is what Shoaib Akhtar said about Shahid Afridi and asked if people agreed with it.

The fast bowler said that Shahid Afridi is “way too better looking” than him.

He went on to say that Afridi hits the ball farther than Akhtar can and, last but not least, Afridi has always been more famous as compared to Akhtar.

The Rawalpindi Express mentioned, “another biggest problem” he has with Afridi is the latter’s hair.

“He has more hair than me,” said Akhtar.

