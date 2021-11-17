Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025?

India's Yuvraj Singh walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket during the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017. ─ AFP/File

Sports minister says Indian govt and the home ministry will make a call on India's participation when the time comes.

Anurag Thakur says even in the past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns.

On Tuesday, the ICC had named Pakistan among 14 host countries of ICC men’s white-ball events from 2024-2031.

Following the International Cricket Council (ICC) decision to allow Pakistan to host the Champions Trophy in 2025, Indian Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the Indian government and the home ministry will make a call on India's participation when the time comes.



On Tuesday, the ICC had confirmed the 14 host countries of ICC men’s white-ball events from 2024-2031.

While Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is confident that there will be no negativity and no pull-outs from Champions Trophy 2025, Thakur said: “When the time will come, the Indian government and the home ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon."



During a media interaction, the minister said: “Even in the past, many countries have refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns. As you all know, many players were even attacked while playing over there and that's a big issue to be dealt with.”

According to details issued thus far, 15-match tournaments with eight teams will be held at three iconic venues in February 2025 and Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their home country.



The Men in Green defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.