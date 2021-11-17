DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell visit to President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi (L) and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (R) meet at Presidential Palace. Photo: APP

President Alvi appreciates the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI.

Expresses his best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will be replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell visit to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

The president appreciated the efforts and services of Lt Gen Hameed as DG ISI for the country's security.

President Alvi also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt Gen Hameed will serve as DG ISI till November 19 after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post on November 20.

Lt Gen Anjum was appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 26.



"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," reads the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

