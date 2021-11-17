 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell visit to President Arif Alvi

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

President Arif Alvi (L) and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (R) meet at Presidential Palace. Photo: APP
President Arif Alvi (L) and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (R) meet at Presidential Palace. Photo: APP

  • President Alvi appreciates the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI.
  • Expresses his best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.
  • Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will be replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell visit to President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

The president appreciated the efforts and services of Lt Gen Hameed as DG ISI for the country's security.

President Alvi also expressed his best wishes for Lt Gen Hameed on his appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt Gen Hameed will serve as DG ISI till November 19 after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post on November 20. 

Lt Gen Anjum was appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 26.

"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," reads the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

More From Pakistan:

Shahzad Nawaz appointed as PM's special assistant on culture, arts and related communications

Shahzad Nawaz appointed as PM's special assistant on culture, arts and related communications
PM Imran Khan meets Karachi 'icon' Amir Liaquat after his downhearted message

PM Imran Khan meets Karachi 'icon' Amir Liaquat after his downhearted message
WATCH: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has PPP MNA thrown out of Parliament

WATCH: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has PPP MNA thrown out of Parliament
Opposition decides to move court; govt seeks reconciliation

Opposition decides to move court; govt seeks reconciliation
Third testimony from within judiciary favouring Nawaz Sharif has come: Maryam Nawaz

Third testimony from within judiciary favouring Nawaz Sharif has come: Maryam Nawaz
Govt bulldozes legislation for use of EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis amid ruckus in Parliament

Govt bulldozes legislation for use of EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis amid ruckus in Parliament
Bill on electronic voting machines deferred — but only temporarily

Bill on electronic voting machines deferred — but only temporarily
Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India

Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India
Fire erupts at Karachi’s Victoria Market

Fire erupts at Karachi’s Victoria Market
Live updates on joint parliament session: Amendments allowing EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis passed

Live updates on joint parliament session: Amendments allowing EVMs, voting rights to overseas Pakistanis passed
Nazim Jokhio's killing and the feudal mindset

Nazim Jokhio's killing and the feudal mindset
Punjab minister wants FIA action against fake air quality data

Punjab minister wants FIA action against fake air quality data

Latest

view all