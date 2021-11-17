Gen Bajwa witnesses Corps level exercise at Kharian

Army chief expresses complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations.

"Continued practice of operational drills is imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats," Gen Bajwa emphasises.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed a Corps level exercise at Kharian, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.



Gen Bajwa witnessed the culmination phase of the exercise, aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to Army War Games.



According to a statement from the military’s media wing, the exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies.

The exercise involved employment of the latest weapon systems including VT4 tanks and combat air support.

The ISPR said that the army chief appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of the participating troops.

"COAS expressed his complete satisfaction on the performance of newly inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility," the statement said.

Gen Bajwa stressed that realistic training in peace time is a must to meet any eventuality. “Continued practice of operational drills is imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats," he emphasised .

Earlier, on arrival the army chief was received by Commander 1 Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood in the exercise area, followed by a comprehensive briefing on the exercise.