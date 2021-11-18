‘Rust’ scriptwriter sues Alec Baldwin for firing a gun: report

Rust’s scriptwriter has officially filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in light of his decision to shoot a gun which ‘should never have been fired’ in the first place.

The suit was filed on Wednesday and alleges that the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins “should never have been fired.”

According to Insider the lawsuit documents go on to say, “Alec Baldwin intentionally, without just cause or excuse, cocked and fired the loaded gun even though the upcoming scene to be filmed did not call for the cocking and firing of a firearm.”

For those unversed, the firearm was discharged on October 21st while filming a Western movie in the outskirts of New Mexico.

The scriptwriter and supervisor Mamie Mitchell was also the one to call 911 in a fit of rage and accused the AD saying, "He's supposed to check the guns. He's responsible for what happened."

In the filed document he also goes on to say, "The third [camera shot] would focus on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's torso as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun."

"There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person. Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded."

"He had no right to rely upon some alleged statement by the Assistant Director that it was a 'cold gun.' Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself."