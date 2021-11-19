 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want some show of commitment’ by Prince William, Kate

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will “need some show of commitment from William and Kate” during their US visit.

A source close to Heatworld made this claim and speculated that the Cambridge’s might stay with the Sussex’s during their US for the Earthshot prize tour.

However, at the same time, “Meghan would like some show of commitment from William and Kate, even if it’s a tentative date or time frame to put in the diary for some time next year.

“They haven’t had a single royal visitor since moving to America, which they know is mainly because of Covid, but now that travel restrictions between the US and UK have been lifted, they want that to change.”

The main reason why the source believes the Cambridge’s would stay with ‘family’ is mainly because the Sussex’s may “think it was weird if they didn’t stay with them.”

Not only that, “They’re certain that there would be no better way for them to put aside their differences than by spending quality time together in the California sunshine, away from the meddling and negativity they would have to encounter in England.”

"And Meghan feels that they would be playing by her rules because they would be in her home and her home country.”

