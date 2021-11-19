Pak vs Ban: Twitter lauds Hassan Ali for bouncing back after T20 World Cup disappointment

Hassan Ali appeals for a catch during the first T20 against Bangladesh. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has bounced back after his dismal T20 World Cup semi-final performance, picking up three wickets in the first T20 match at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

If it's one thing every Pakistani fan loves the most, it is a strong comeback. Hassan Ali gave just that today when he bowled fast and accurate against a wobbly Bangladesh batting side.

Pakistanis took to Twitter to laud the right-arm fast bowler, who was trolled a lot and blamed by a section of Pakistani cricket fans for the loss against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final after he dropped Matthew Wade.

Here are some of the tweets that sang praises for Hassan Ali's performance against Bangladesh today.

"Comeback is always greater than setback," tweeted Asad Abdullah. "Surely Hassan Ali is back."

Mohammad Usman flashed the Pakistani fast bowler a thumbs up.

Twitter account Cricket Fangirl asked the same question that seems to be on everyone's minds: Critics, where are you?

Twitter account @ooye_moony was particularly happy for Hassan Ali, whom he said had replied with his performance.

"Well bowled Hassan Ali," said Usman Satti.

Bangladesh have handed Pakistan a 128-run target after they were restricted to 127/7 off their 20 overs.