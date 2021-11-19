 
Pak vs Ban: Hasan Ali divides Twitter over send off to Nurul Hasan

Pakistans Hasan Ali celebrates after dismissing Bangladesh´s Nurul Hasan (not pictured) during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 19, 2021. — AFP
Pacer Hasan Ali dismissed Bangladesh batsman Nurul Hasan (28 runs off 22 balls) during Pakistan's first T20I against the Bengal Tigers at Dhaka on Friday.

However, following the dismissal, Ali, in a gesture, asked Nurul to get off the field, waving in a rude manner.

Twitterati were all praise for Ali for his spectacular bowling during the match, but some found this act against sportsmanship and took to the social media platform to criticise him. Others, however, saw nothing wrong with it, reacting positively.

Here's how they reacted:

'Le Hasan to his haters'

'Hasan giving a send-off'

'You did it'

'Cheap gestures'

'Never expected such behavior'

'Know your boundaries'

Pakistan were able to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first T20I of a three-match series, courtesy late fireworks by Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz.

The visitors restricted Bangladesh to a measly 127-7 as the hosts batted first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-22 and right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Wasim 2-24 for the Men in Green.

