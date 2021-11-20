Pak vs Ban: 'We are brothers,' say Bangladeshi fans as they show love for Pakistan cricket team

A Bangladesh fan sporting a Pakistan jersey speaks to DBC News. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan and Bangladesh share a bitter history that seemed to have been forgotten by the people of both nations as Bangladeshi fans welcomed the Pakistan team on their soil with open arms.



Scenes of Bangladeshi fans celebrating after Pakistan defeated the Bengali Tigers in the first T20 in Dhaka were heartwarming.

"Pakistan, Bangladesh. Both are the same," said one man in Bengali, sporting the Pakistan cricket team's jersey as he spoke to Bangladesh's DBC News. "It doesn't matter who wins the match."

The same fan went on to say that it is unfortunate that the two countries now stand divided. "That is our pain," he said.

"I'm happy Pakistan won the match," said another Bengali fan. "I support Pakistan [although] I am a Bangladeshi."

Another fan beside him screamed into the microphone: "I love Pakistan, I love Bangladesh!"

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had also acknowledged the love the Men in Green had received from the people of Bangladesh when they arrived in Dhaka.

The Pakistani skipper spoke about Bangladeshi cricket fans who supported the Pakistan cricket team and cheered for them wherever they went.

"We, too, get a lot of support here, along with the Bangladesh cricket team," he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also shared a video clip on YouTube, before the start of the first T20, in which hundreds of Bangladeshis were seen on the streets of Dhaka, waving and cheering for the Pakistan cricket team bus.

Pakistan are 1-0 up in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. The Men in Green are playing their second T20 match today and will play the final on Monday before the Test series begins.





