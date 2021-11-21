 
pakistan
Govt to take action against land mafias, facilitators: PM Imran Khan

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir.
  • PM Imran Khan says state lands, including forest land, was encroached upon by land mafias, with the connivance of political elite. 
  • Says the huge total value of all encroached state [and] in three major cities land was approximately Rs5,595 billion.
  • Says the approximate value of encroached forest land was Rs1,869 billion.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that his government will be taking action against land mafias as well as their facilitators as land records have been "accurately digitalised".

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote that when the government started digitalising land records, it faced "massive resistance" from opposing elements.

He added that the results of the Phase 1 survey of state land in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad showed why there was so much resistance against the digitalisation of land records. 

"Phenomenal state land encroachment, [including] of forest lands [through] land mafia [and the connivance of political elite]," the premier said and also attached details of the survey with his tweet.

"The most shocking facts to come out are: 1) The huge total value of all encroached state [and] three major cities land - approx Rs 5595 bn; 2) The approx value of encroached forest land - Rs 1869 bn. This has aggravated Pakistan's existing lack of sufficient forest cover," he added.

The premier then added that with the help of "accurate digital records," the government will now be able to take action against land mafias and their facilitators. 


