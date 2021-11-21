 
sports
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza gives fans a peek into her iPhone

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar
— Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is well-known for being very active on social media. The athlete frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and entertained. 

Sunday, November 21, was no exception, as the 35-year-old sportswoman took to the popular picture-and-video-sharing platform and uploaded yet another video to participate in the ongoing #iphonelockscreen trend. 

In the video, Mirza could be seen rocking a black sweatshirt. She tied her hair back and wore no makeup. The video was captured while she was sitting on the front seat of her car.

Despite the picture being trendy, Sania made a revelation that garnered more admiration from her fans and followers.

"When you have a sick kid and functioning on 2 hours of sleep. Going with the trend though [laugh emoji] #iphonelockscreen #reelkarofeelkaro," she wrote.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the video racked up more than 45,000 likes and 260-plus comments.

"Wow, you look so adorable," one user commented on the post.

"You did it really well," another fan wrote. 

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'My rock' in latest Instagram post

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'My rock' in latest Instagram post
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi guilty of breaching ICC's Code of Conduct

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi guilty of breaching ICC's Code of Conduct
ICC appoints Geoff Allardice permanent CEO

ICC appoints Geoff Allardice permanent CEO
Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh call Kamrul Islam, Parvez Hossain for last T20

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh call Kamrul Islam, Parvez Hossain for last T20
Pakistan Test players leave for Bangladesh for two-match series

Pakistan Test players leave for Bangladesh for two-match series
Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan responds to ‘old age’ jibe by Babar Azam

Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan responds to ‘old age’ jibe by Babar Azam
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi, Afif Hossain clear pitch tension post-match

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi, Afif Hossain clear pitch tension post-match
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam becomes highest T20I scorer from Pakistan

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam becomes highest T20I scorer from Pakistan
Pak vs Ban: 'We are brothers,' say Bangladeshi fans as they show love for Pakistan cricket team

Pak vs Ban: 'We are brothers,' say Bangladeshi fans as they show love for Pakistan cricket team
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen takes down Afif Hosain with powerful throw

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen takes down Afif Hosain with powerful throw
Pak vs Ban: ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan

Pak vs Ban: ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan

Latest

view all