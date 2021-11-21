Sania Mirza gives fans a peek into her iPhone

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is well-known for being very active on social media. The athlete frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and entertained.

Sunday, November 21, was no exception, as the 35-year-old sportswoman took to the popular picture-and-video-sharing platform and uploaded yet another video to participate in the ongoing #iphonelockscreen trend.

In the video, Mirza could be seen rocking a black sweatshirt. She tied her hair back and wore no makeup. The video was captured while she was sitting on the front seat of her car.

Despite the picture being trendy, Sania made a revelation that garnered more admiration from her fans and followers.

"When you have a sick kid and functioning on 2 hours of sleep. Going with the trend though [laugh emoji] #iphonelockscreen #reelkarofeelkaro," she wrote.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the video racked up more than 45,000 likes and 260-plus comments.

"Wow, you look so adorable," one user commented on the post.

"You did it really well," another fan wrote.