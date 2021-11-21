 
sports
Sunday Nov 21 2021
'My running days are over': Shoaib Akhtar going for total knee replacement

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar celebrates dismissing New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum during a 2011 World Cup group match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Pallekele on March 8, 2011. — AFP/File
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who is well-known across the globe as "Rawalpindi Express" for his running speed, will no longer be able to run.

Taking to Instagram, the former cricketer revealed that his "running days are over" as he is going for a "total knee replacement in Australia Melbourne very soon."

Akhtar also uploaded a picture of himself along with the news. Within minutes of uploading, the post started getting responses from fans and followers who prayed for his swift recovery and wished him good luck with the surgery. 

"Those knees did wonders! May Allah grant you a speedy recovery," one of his fans wrote. 

"Really sad but hope for speedy recovery boss," another follower chimed in.

"Really sad for you champ and for your TKR surgery," a third commentator posted, using a crying emoji.

It is worth noting that the pacing legend holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.

He is considered one of the fastest bowlers in cricket’s history along with Australia’s Brett Lee. 

