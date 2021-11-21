Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam is in the 'mood' after consecutive wins

Photo: Instagram

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Sunday depicted the merry "Sunday mood" he was in while enjoying a break from the ongoing Bangladesh series in his recent Instagram post.



The star batter and national cricket team captain looked cheerful in a couple of pictures he shared on the popular picture-video-sharing platform after Pakistan's consecutive wins against Bangladesh in T20Is of the ongoing bilateral series.

Pakistan has secured the victory in the Alesha Holdings T20 international series, by winning two of the three matches. The final match is scheduled to be played on November 22.



Azam, who is the world's number one ranked T20 and ODI batter, became the highest T20I scorer from Pakistan on Saturday, moving past Mohammad Hafeez who has scored 2,514 runs from 108 innings.

The Pakistani skipper who has been in sublime form this year scored 2,515 runs from just 64 innings.