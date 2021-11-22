 
pakistan
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Petroleum dealers announce countrywide strike over low profit margins

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Petrol pump stations remain closed. Photo: File
Petrol pump stations remain closed. Photo: File

  • Petroleum dealers complain of high cost of business, low margins. 
  • All petrol pumps across the country will remain closed on Thursday, November 25, say Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association. 
  • Strike could continue for "unspecified period". 

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) have announced a countrywide strike for November 25 over selling petrol "on low profit margins", a report in The News stated. 

A spokesperson for the association said that all petrol pumps across the country will remain closed on Thursday, November 25.

“We have no other option but to go on strike as the government has failed to meet the November 17 deadline for the fulfilment of our demands,” the spokesperson said, adding that the petrol pumps in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will also remain shut on Thursday.

He said the strike could extend to an "unspecified period" if the government continues to ignore the association's demands and keeps on giving it "false consolation".

This is the second time that the association has given a call for a strike in three weeks. They had made a similar announcement for November 5 but withdrew after a government team agreed to increase margins on the sale of petroleum products by 6% within a few days.

The meeting also agreed to constitute a committee under petroleum secretary Dr Arshad Mahmood to ensure the implementation of the agreement through approvals from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet over the next 10 days.

However, there has been no progress ever since. 

PPDA Chairman Abdul Sami Khan said petroleum dealers have been in a difficult position due to the high cost of business and low margins. He said that the government guarantees a margin of only 2% on sales of fuel oil in the face of rising electricity tariffs.

“We demand the government to cancel our petrol pumps licences,” he said, adding that “nearly 50% of the petrol pumps will close down permanently with licence cancellation as no one will reapply for acquisition”.

“Immediate increase on ex-depot price in dealers’ margin for HSD and MS without burdening common people and without increasing prices of petroleum products, absorbing dealers’ margin increase by reducing Sales Tax and PDL,” he demanded.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement
Former CJP Saqib Nisar denies authenticity of audio clip attributed to him

Former CJP Saqib Nisar denies authenticity of audio clip attributed to him
Dengue claims three lives in Karachi, six in Punjab

Dengue claims three lives in Karachi, six in Punjab
Would've tried to save opposition alliance from breaking if I was out of jail: Khursheed Shah

Would've tried to save opposition alliance from breaking if I was out of jail: Khursheed Shah
Pakistan fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression but will act responsibly, promote peace: FO

Pakistan fully prepared to respond to Indian aggression but will act responsibly, promote peace: FO
Nawaz's speech concluding Asma Jahangir Conference 'contempt of judiciary': Fawad

Nawaz's speech concluding Asma Jahangir Conference 'contempt of judiciary': Fawad
Govt to take action against land mafias, facilitators: PM Imran Khan

Govt to take action against land mafias, facilitators: PM Imran Khan
Centre responds to Sindh's objections over rotation policy

Centre responds to Sindh's objections over rotation policy
NAB used by kleptocrats to change loyalties and save themselves: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NAB used by kleptocrats to change loyalties and save themselves: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Toppling PTI's govt solution to all problems: Bilawal Bhutto

Toppling PTI's govt solution to all problems: Bilawal Bhutto
Attorney-general hints at introducing more electoral reforms

Attorney-general hints at introducing more electoral reforms
Govt to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan, vows PM Imran Khan

Govt to support Chinese businesses in Pakistan, vows PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all