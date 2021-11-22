 
sports
Monday Nov 22 2021
Pak vs Ban: Shakib, Mushfiq to be included in Bangladesh Test squad

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Bangladesh players Shakib-ul-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. File photo
  • Bangladesh to announce Test squad today for Pakistan series.
  • Shakib-ul-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will be included in the squad, according to Bangladesh media.
  • Mushfiqur Rahim was dropped from the T20 squad after a poor show in the recently concluded world cup.

Shakib-ul-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will represent Bangladesh in a Two-Match Test series against Pakistan starting November 26 in Chittagong, according to Bangladesh news media.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will announce the Test squad on November 22.

At present, Shakib ul Hasan is enjoying a family vacation in the US and will return to Bangladesh on Nov 22.

Mushfiqur Rahim was not included in the T20 squad after a disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup. In a chat with Channel 24, the veteran cricketer said that he had informed the BCB about his availability for the T20 series but he was not considered.

The two teams will leave for Chittagong on Nov 22, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Test players have arrived in Dhaka and will join the squad after their COVID-19 testing.

Pakistan Test Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Zahid Mahmood.

