Pak vs Ban: Shahnawaz Dahani takes maiden T20 wicket in first over

Shahnawaz Dahani jumps with joy after bowling out Shanto. Photo: ICC

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani will cherish his first-ever over in an international match, mainly because he clean bowled Najmul Hossain Shanto on its third ball, taking his first international wicket ever.

Dahani had been hit for a boundary on the very first ball he bowled. However, on the third delivery, Dahani hit the base of Shanto's middle stump to knock his bails off.

The right-arm fast bowler from Larkana erupted with joy, leaping into the air and pumping his fist as his teammates surrounded him in jubilation.

"Today is my debut match and I am very excited," Dahani had told the PCB's media team before the match. "I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness," he added.



Dahani had also spoken to his mother before the match, seeking her prayers.

He had thanked the people of Larkana profusely for showing him love and support after Dahani took the most number of wickets in the latest edition of the PSL.

"The way they welcomed me when I returned to Larkana, I cannot describe it for you," he had said. "They must also be really happy that a cricketer from Larkana is making his debut for Pakistan today."

The right-arm pacer had said he was aiming to bag the Player of the Day award in his debut match, saying that it will be a "big achievement" for him.

"Insha'Allah I will give my 100% in the match. The results, however, are in Allah Mian's hands," he added.