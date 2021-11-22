Lahore schools, offices to remain shut thrice a week as smog worsens

People walk along the banks of river Ravi amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 22, 2021. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to shut down private and government schools in Lahore thrice a week as the smog situation in the provincial capital has taken a turn for the worse.

In a notification, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar said the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. The commissioner said private offices in the provincial capital would also remain shut three days a week.

Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification said.

Lahore was ranked among the top five cities of the world with bad air quality, as it recorded its Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 167.



More to follow...

