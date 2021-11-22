 
pakistan
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Azam Malik

Lahore schools, offices to remain shut thrice a week as smog worsens

By
Azam Malik

Monday Nov 22, 2021

People walk along the banks of river Ravi amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 22, 2021. — AFP
People walk along the banks of river Ravi amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 22, 2021. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to shut down private and government schools in Lahore thrice a week as the smog situation in the provincial capital has taken a turn for the worse.

In a notification, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar said the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. The commissioner said private offices in the provincial capital would also remain shut three days a week.

Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification said.

Lahore was ranked among the top five cities of the world with bad air quality, as it recorded its Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 167.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assumes command of Peshawar Corps

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assumes command of Peshawar Corps
Punjab govt decides to hold LG polls in March-April 2022: sources

Punjab govt decides to hold LG polls in March-April 2022: sources
Ignoring the student protests in Balochistan

Ignoring the student protests in Balochistan
A journalism convention that was barely reported

A journalism convention that was barely reported
NAB has solid evidence of money laundering by big fish: Chairman Javed Iqbal

NAB has solid evidence of money laundering by big fish: Chairman Javed Iqbal
Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip: 'Time to right wrongs inflicted on Nawaz Sharif, Maryam'

Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip: 'Time to right wrongs inflicted on Nawaz Sharif, Maryam'
PFUJ strongly condemns harassment of journalists

PFUJ strongly condemns harassment of journalists
Asif Zardari expedites efforts to bring change in Punjab, Centre: sources

Asif Zardari expedites efforts to bring change in Punjab, Centre: sources
PTI forms committee to decide tickets for LG polls in Punjab

PTI forms committee to decide tickets for LG polls in Punjab
Petroleum dealers announce countrywide strike over low profit margins

Petroleum dealers announce countrywide strike over low profit margins
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement
Former CJP Saqib Nisar denies authenticity of audio clip attributed to him

Former CJP Saqib Nisar denies authenticity of audio clip attributed to him

Latest

view all