India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli flashes a smile — Reuters

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is not only popular for his splendid batting skills and captaincy but he is also well-known for his social media posts.

The star cricketer regularly provides glimpses of his personal and professional life to his fans and followers across different social media platforms.

Tuesday was no exception, as Kohli took to his official Twitter account and posted two adorable pictures that were captured during the Indian team's practice session of the recently concluded T20 International (T20I) series at home against New Zealand.

In the snapshot, Virat could be seen sitting on a chair while joyfully petting a cat. The furry visitor could be seen sitting atop the cricketer's lap, prompting him to flash a smile.

"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," he wrote in the caption.

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs to secure a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series. This was the country's second-successive win against the Kiwis in a T20I series, having registered a 5-0 win over them at their own turf in January 2020.

