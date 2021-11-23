Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?

Pakistan cricket team posing for a selfie after win against Bangladesh on Monday, November 22. — ICC

Sources say Pakistan squad was left "surprised" after they did not get a trophy despite winning the series.

BCB says it would hand over the trophy after the conclusion of the Test series.

Board says trophy could not be handed over as chairman of BCB was not available.

Even though Pakistan completed a clean sweep over Bangladesh in the recently concluded Twenty20 International (T20) series — emerging victorious in the third and final game by five wickets after a dramatic last over on Monday — Bangladesh did not give a trophy to the Men In Green.



According to sources, the Pakistan squad was left "surprised" after they did not get a trophy despite winning the series.

However, a spokesperson of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) told the management of the Pakistan team that they would hand over the trophy after the conclusion of the Test series.

The BCB further added that the head of the board was supposed to hand over the trophy to the Pakistani squad but it could not be done due to his unavailability.

The spokesperson said that officials of the board and sponsoring companies were not part of the biosecure bubble, therefore, the trophy awarding ceremony could not take place in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

Pakistan shrug off late jitters to clean sweep T20I series against Bangladesh

Mohammad Nawaz struck a boundary off the last ball as Pakistan overcame late drama to beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Monday's third Twenty20 international for a series whitewash.

The visitors seemed to be coasting in Dhaka after restricting the hosts to 124-7 before Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad conjured up late excitement in the final over.

With Pakistan needing eight runs for victory, Mahmudullah took two wickets in two balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed struck the fourth ball for a six to deny Mahmudullah and put victory back within grasp before going out with only one left to bowl.

Nawaz came to the rescue to take Pakistan to 127-5 and break Bangladesh's heart.

Mahmudullah, who finished with 3-10, rued their total earlier with the bat.

"Batters from both teams struggled a bit," Mahmudullah said at the end of the match. "(We) needed to spend some time at the crease to capitalise."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for 19 while Mohammad Rizwan's 51-run partnership with Haider Ali gave the tourists an early boost.

Debutant Shahidul Islam bowled Rizwan for 40 to break the stand but Haider took Pakistan close with 45 off 38 balls before he became Mahmudullah's first victim in the final over.

Pakistan bowlers earlier kept any momentum in check after the hosts elected to bat first.

Debutant Shahnawaz Dahani bowled Najmul Hossain for five in the second over of the innings before Mohammad Wasim and Usman Qadir rattled the hosts.

Wasim claimed 2-15 and Qadir finished with 2-35 playing his first match in the series.

Pakistan won the first two matches by four and eight wickets respectively.

Babar credited team spirit for the series whitewash.

"The way every individual has performed, credit to the group. There is always scope for improvement," he said.

The visitors will now play two Test matches, starting in Chittagong on November 26.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawz Dahani