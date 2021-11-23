Karachi Zoo restores supply of food to animals

A lioness in a cage at Karachi Zoo. Photo: AFP

Contractor says Karachi municipal authorities haven't paid him since February 2021.

Says issues have been resolved in today's meeting and zoo administration has assured him of clearing the dues by December.

Karachi Zoo director says zoo's storage room has enough stocks of animal food.

KARACHI: The food supply for the animals kept at Karachi Zoo, which had been suspended on Monday, has been restored after negotiations between the relevant contractor and zoo administration.



The contractor responsible for keeping the zoo animals fed had stopped the provision of animal food, claiming that the Karachi municipal authorities haven't paid him for months.

"The administration hasn't paid since February 2021," contractor, Amjad Mehboob said.

He said that the issues have been resolved between him and the zoo administration in today's meeting and the latter have assured him of clearing the dues by December.

The matter was brought to the fore after a video showing animals in Karachi Zoo in "awful shape" went viral on social media.

However, Karachi Zoo Director Khalid Hashmi refuted the reports circulating on social media, saying that the "zoo's storage room has enough stocks of animal food."