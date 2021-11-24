Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

A file photo of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam maintained his number 1 position on the Men's T20I player rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Sitting on the first spot in the rankings, Azam has, however, slid from 839 to 809 points, while England's Dawid Malan, too, maintained his ranking at second position with 805 points.



Pakistan's hot favorite wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan stood fourth place in the rankings list with 735 points, while left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman slid five points and stood 35th.



Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga still sits atop the T20I bowling rankings, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi came in 11th and Shadab Khan, sliding two points down, came in 14th.

Among the all-rounders, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan claimed the top spot.