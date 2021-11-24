 
sports
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Sports Desk

Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

A file photo of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.
A file photo of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam maintained his number 1 position on the Men's T20I player rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Sitting on the first spot in the rankings, Azam has, however, slid from 839 to 809 points, while England's Dawid Malan, too, maintained his ranking at second position with 805 points.

Pakistan's hot favorite wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan stood fourth place in the rankings list with 735 points, while left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman slid five points and stood 35th.

Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga still sits atop the T20I bowling rankings, while Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi came in 11th and Shadab Khan, sliding two points down, came in 14th.

Among the all-rounders, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan claimed the top spot.

More From Sports:

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team
Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?
PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches

PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow
Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery
Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources
Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand
ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy
Whitewashed in T20 series, New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge

Whitewashed in T20 series, New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?

Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?
Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session

Latest

view all