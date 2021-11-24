Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman

A player from Afghanistan's women cricket team is seen bowling in this file photo. — Reuters/File

Afghan women will continue playing cricket, the newly appointed chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Mirwais Ashraf announced Wednesday.

According to the Tolo News Agency, the chairman, during his introductory meeting with the ACB staffers and managers, said that in order to continue being a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is imperative for the country to let Afghan women play the sport.

"Women's cricket is one of the major requirements of the ICC, therefore, it is committed to obtaining it," said Ashraf. "Our girls will be playing cricket on a normal basis and we are looking to provide for their basic needs and all the facilities they need."

Ashraf added that the ACB values the requirements of the IC.

Recent shifts in the ACB’s leadership drew criticism from the ICC and the body said it has formed "a group to assess the status of cricket in Afghanistan," the agency said.

“Every employee must stay committed to the ACB and must strive hard to do well in their own areas,” he said.

It should be recalled that following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, there have been concerns regarding women's sports in the country, with several female athletes fleeing Kabul.