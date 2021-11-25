Journalist Ahmed Noorani's wife attacked in Lahore by unidentified man

Police say assailant smashed windscreen of Ambreen Fatima's car with an iron object, issued threats to her.

LAHORE: An unidentified man on Thursday attacked the car of senior journalist Ahmad Noorani's wife in Lahore, Geo News reported.



According to the police, the assailant smashed the windscreen of Ambreen Fatima's car with an iron object and issued threats to her before fleeing the site.

Per Punjab Police, an investigation into the matter has been launched and the designated team, under the supervision of the superintendent of police (SP), is trying to identify the assailant with the help of CCTV camera footage.



In her statement to the police, Fatima said that she does not have any personal enmities with anyone and was out to go shopping with her sister and daughter when the attack took place in the Tajpura area of the city.

She demanded the government provide her protection and ensure that the culprit is arrested.

Politicians condemn incident

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz condemned the incident and wrote: "Fascist regime is at it again as they have a go at an unarmed, helpless woman, targeting her vulnerability just because she's related to someone who is exposing them to the core. I am appalled to say the least but not at all surprised. God be with you Ambreen."

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also decried the attack and said an investigation should be carried out at the highest level.



