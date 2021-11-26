Pak vs Ban: Pakistan cricket team 'safe' after 6.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Chittagong

A representative image.

Strong quake jolts felt in different cities of Bangladesh Friday.

Quake measured at 6.1 on Richter Scale.

Pakistan cricket team manager Mansoor Rana says all is well

All members of the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket squads were reported safe after a shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday.

The quake was felt in Dhaka, Chittagong and other cities in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.

The Pakistan cricket team is in Chittagong for a Test series against Bangladesh. In a statement issued after the earthquake, Pakistan cricket team manager Mansoor Rana said that all is well.

"Very strong," one witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicentre.

EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.