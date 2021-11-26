 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Full text of Prince William's speech that elicited response from anti-monarchy group

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Full text of Prince Williams speech that elicited response from anti-monarchy group

Prince William struck a personal note at his Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium on Thursday.

According to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English, the Duke of Cambridge recalled "returning home with ‘the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen’ while working for the air ambulance."

When ITV News royal editor shared the video of William's speech on social media, anti-monarchy group "Republic took a dig at him saying "No doubt all emergency responders go home to a palatial home, chauffer driven cars, a large staff of servants and chefs and no worries about money, mortgages or where their kids go to school."

