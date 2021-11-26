Sindh makes vaccination compulsory for offering namaz in mosques

Muslim devotees wearing protective masks offer Friday prayers at the Jamia Masque during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Friday. — Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

KARACHI: The Sindh government has made vaccination compulsory for people offering prayers in mosques as the authorities take steps to keep the coronavirus in check.

The Sindh Home Department on Friday — in line with the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) directions — issued a notification in which it listed updated COVID-19 protocols for mosques.

Per the notification, "only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed for prayers in masajid to avoid risk to others."

The notification further added that all worshippers will be required to continue wearing a face mask when praying inside mosques.

Aside from that, carpets will have to be removed from the floors of mosques, while adequate ventilation has to be ensured for indoor prayer gatherings.

It should be noted that as of November 25, Sindh reported 43 new cases of coronavirus in the province after 6,468 tests were conducted. No deaths were reported.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said that 6,686,895 tests had been conducted in the province against which 473,750 cases were diagnosed, of which 97.1% or 460,136 patients had recovered.

He added that 5,995 patients were under treatment, of which 5,794 were in home isolation, while 12 were admitted to isolation centres and 189 at different hospitals.