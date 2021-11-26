'PML-N calls us fascist, but they are more than that,' PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday PML-N calls the PTI-led government "fascist", but the party itself is "more than that", as he slammed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's audio clip regarding the refusal of ads to media outlets.

According to sources, the premier said that the audio clip has exposed their [PML-N's] secrets. He also questioned in what capacity did the PML-N leader issue such directives.

The sources added that during a party meeting, the premier said: "They [PML-N] say that we impose restrictions on media and call us fascist, however, they are more fascist than us."

Earlier this week, Maryam Nawaz confirmed the authenticity of a viral audio clip in which she could be heard instructing someone to stop advertisements to four TV channels.

During a press conference, a reporter questioned Maryam about the authenticity of the audio clip. Replying to the question, the PML-N leader said that she will not deny that the voice is hers or say it has been “fabricated”.

“I was running the party’s media cell at that time and it is an old audio clip,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the audio that went viral on social media, Maryam was heard telling someone that no advertisement will go to four channels that she named.

'Sindh govt responsible for wheat crisis'

PM Imran Khan also discussed the issue of soaring inflation in Karachi and the issues that the province of Sindh is facing. He held the Sindh government accountable for the wheat crisis therein.

"Sindh government did not take action against hoarders which led to the wheat crisis," he said, adding that owing to the policies of the provincial government, Karachi is facing the highest rate of inflation in the country.