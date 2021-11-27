Pak vs WI: West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour

— Windies Cricket

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Friday announced the squads for the West Indies Men’s team tour of Pakistan. The series will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The panel named a number of uncapped players in both formats. For the ODIs, the newcomers include batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling allrounder Odean Smith.

Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes.

Motie was a travelling reserve for the recent ICC T20 World Cup, while Drakes and Smith were net bowlers before the start of the tournament.

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. West Indies currently lie in the eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into the seventh position.



Full Squads

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.





T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr.