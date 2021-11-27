 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
TMTariq Mehmood

Opposition caravan set out to topple puppet rulers, says Fazl

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a public gathering in Rahim Yar Khan.
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Friday said that a caravan has set out to overthrow “puppet rulers” and that no one can stop it.

The JUI-F ameer alleged that the rulers were taking the country towards secularism to please external forces and that will not be accepted.

“Our caravan has set out to overthrow the government, which will not stop and no one has the power to stop it,” he said while addressing a public gathering here.

Fazl said they [Opposition alliance] want to liberate the country from the agents of enemy forces.

He said puppet rulers were attacking Islamic values. “We cannot accept Yazid as Hussain (RA). We want our national democratic rights,” he added.

He said neither the incumbent government would be allowed to continue nor anyone would be allowed to steal public votes in future.

The PDM president said Imran Khan should have mercy on the poor people and resign from his post.

He said inflation had made the common man’s life hell.

“People are committing suicide; farmers, workers are crying. Is this the State of Madina?” he asked.

Fazl said the IMF's [International Monetary Fund] policy was not acceptable to all Pakistanis. A large number of leaders of religious parties and groups also addressed the gathering.

