Saturday Nov 27 2021
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is raising his voice to combat the devastation caused by floods in British Columbia.

Turning to his Twitter on Friday, the Free Guy star said he and his wife, Blake Lively, have donated to the Canadian Red Cross’s B.C. flood relief fundraiser. The husband and wife garnered support from millions of their fans.

“My home Province of BC continues to face a crisis from the brutal #BCFloods,” he wrote.

"Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities. Rebuilding will take time. Blake and I made a donation [email protected] If you’d like to help, here’s a link," wrote Reynolds before adding a URL for fans.

On November 14 and 15 excessive flooding in B.C. killed five people and forced thousands from their homes. Cars, houses and critical infrastructure were destroyed and more than 20,000 livestock has died till date.

