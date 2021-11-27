 
sports
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Amid curbs due to Omicron, ICC calls off Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

— ICC
— ICC

  • Bangladesh, Pakistan, West Indies qualify for World Cup 2022.
  • Decision taken during preliminary league phase of tournament.
  • Qualifiers will now be decided according to the team rankings.

The International Cricket Council on Saturday announced that the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare has been called off due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new COVID-19 variant — Omicron — in southern Africa.

According to a statement, the decision was taken during the preliminary league phase of the nine-team tournament, that was to decide the final three qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, to be played in New Zealand, as well as two additional teams for the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

The qualifiers will now be decided according to the team rankings as detailed in the tournament playing conditions. Therefore, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now progress to the event in New Zealand.

Play in two of the three matches scheduled for Saturday — Zimbabwe v Pakistan and USA v Thailand — started as scheduled but the third fixture of the day, between the West Indies and Sri Lanka, could not be staged as a member of the Sri Lanka team support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: “We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event but with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home.

“We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn’t feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible. Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 by virtue of their rankings, whilst Sri Lanka and Ireland will also join them in the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.”

The teams who have qualified for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April are Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand (hosts), Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh.

The number of teams in the third cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship (from 2022-2025) has been increased from eight to ten, and these teams will be Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter divided over 'Tuk Tuk' Abdullah Shafique's debut inning

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter divided over 'Tuk Tuk' Abdullah Shafique's debut inning
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter loves Hasan Ali's post T20 World Cup redemption arc

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter loves Hasan Ali's post T20 World Cup redemption arc
Amitabh Bachchan says Indians, Pakistanis 'nestled in the warmth' of Kohli's hug to Rizwan

Amitabh Bachchan says Indians, Pakistanis 'nestled in the warmth' of Kohli's hug to Rizwan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali is now in the company of bowling greats Imran Khan, Waqar Younis

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali is now in the company of bowling greats Imran Khan, Waqar Younis
Pak vs Ban: Abid Ali , Abdullah Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: Abid Ali , Abdullah Shafique give Pakistan solid platform against Bangladesh
Shoaib Malik says 'not thinking about retirement at all'

Shoaib Malik says 'not thinking about retirement at all'
Pak vs WI: West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour

Pak vs WI: West Indies announce squad for Pakistan tour
ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers likely to shift to UAE amid new COVID variant scare

ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers likely to shift to UAE amid new COVID variant scare
Which Pakistani cricketers will not be part of series against West Indies?

Which Pakistani cricketers will not be part of series against West Indies?
ECB reveals action plan to tackle racism after former Yorkshire cricketer's allegations

ECB reveals action plan to tackle racism after former Yorkshire cricketer's allegations
Bangladesh court rejects plea against hoisting Pakistani flag during cricket practice session

Bangladesh court rejects plea against hoisting Pakistani flag during cricket practice session
New coronavirus variant jeopardises India's South Africa tour

New coronavirus variant jeopardises India's South Africa tour

Latest

view all