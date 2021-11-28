 
Kendall Jenner’s beau Devin Booker leads Suns to rout Nets

Kendall Jenner’s beau NBA player Devin Booker guided Phoenix Suns to easily beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 and extend their winning streak to 16 games on Saturday.

Devin scored 30 points for the Suns.

The Suns now have the second longest winning streak in franchise history as they survived a late comeback by Brooklyn. They are trying to equal the 2006-07 team which holds the record of 17 straight wins. Phoenix plays Golden State on Tuesday.

Booker did most of his damage in the first and third quarters, shooting nine of 18 from the floor overall and nailing four three pointers in 32 minutes of playing time.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Jenner, 25, went Instagram official with the 25-year-old the NBA player, by sharing a photo of the two together to her Stories.

