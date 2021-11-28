Bakhtawar is serenity personified in photo with newborn son

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, holding her newborn son, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry. — Photo courtesy Dr Nazia Memon

A new photo of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the eldest daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is out on social media and has hearts melting.

The photo was shared by journalist Nazia Memon.

Bakhtawar can be seen holding her newborn son, Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry, as he sleeps, eyes tightly shut, on her shoulder.



Bakhtawar is the picture of serenity with her hand on his back and her eyes closed in contentment.

The photo marks perhaps the third occasion where her followers have caught a glimpse of the baby. Earlier this month, Bakhtawar shared the first photo of her son on Instagram, where he was wrapped tightly in a white security blanket, donning a matching cap.

That followed with a picture of him in his crib, stretching his limbs with a soft toy by his side, as he turned a month old.

Bakhtawar gave birth to her son on October 10, 2021.

She was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani prime minister, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. She was born on January 25, 1990, in Karachi.



