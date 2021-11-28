Security guard kills woman for refusing to marry him

Police said deceased — identified as Neha, 24 — worked at a five-star hotel on Mall Road.

LAHORE: A 24-year-old woman was killed by a security guard in the Gulberg area of ​​Lahore after she refused to marry him, Geo News reported Sunday.

Police said the deceased — identified as Neha, 24 — worked at a five-star hotel on Mall Road and lived with her mother in the servant quarters of a house in the Gulberg area.

Arif, a security guard of the neighbourhood, wanted to marry her. When Neha reached home on Saturday night, Arif proposed to her and insisted she accepts his proposal.

When Neha refused to marry him, an argument broke out between the two, after which Arif shot her dead.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, the police have arrested the suspect, and an investigation is underway.

Dadu man kills wife

Meanwhile, a man on Sunday allegedly killed his wife in Dadu, Sindh. The suspect, identified as Jalaluddin Jatoi, allegedly murdered his wife with the help of his brother, Ibrahim. The couple had three children together.

According to the first information report (FIR), filed by the deceased woman's father, the incident happened at his house in the Murakpur neighbourhood of Dadu district. The man's daughter, Ghunwa, had eloped with a man named Sohail Jatoi 18 months ago, but after the intervention of the elders of the Jatoi tribe, she was brought back to live in her father's house, the FIR detailed.

On Sunday, Jalaluddin and Ibrahim went to the woman's house and shot her dead before fleeing from the crime scene.

Police said the body of the deceased has been shifted to a hospital, while an investigation is underway.