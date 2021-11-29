 
sports
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Yasir Ali walks back to pavilion rubbing the back of his head after being struck on the helmet. Photo: Twitter
Yasir Ali walks back to pavilion rubbing the back of his head after being struck on the helmet. Photo: Twitter

  • Yasir Ali walks off the field after a concussion. 
  • Noorul Hasan included as Yasir Ali's replacement. 
  • Pakistan put Bangladesh on back foot with a couple of early wickets. 

Bangladesh were dealt a blow Monday morning when batter Yasir Ali was struck on the helmet by a fiery Shaheen Afridi delivery, forcing him to walk off the field. 

Shaheen Afridi's bouncers and fast-paced bowling have so far worked for Pakistan as the Men in Green look to dismiss Bangladesh in their second innings at Chittagong. 

Yasir Ali was unable to connect his bat with one of Shaheen Afridi's deliveries, which went on to strike his helmet. 

A dazed Yasir was forced to walk off the field, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reported he had suffered a concussion and is replaced by Noorul Hasan. 

The BCB confirmed that Noorul Hasan, as Yasir Ali's replacement, would bat only. Nurul Hasan is currently playing with Liton Das.   

Pakistan struck early morning as Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan took a couple of wickets to put Bangladesh on the back foot. 

A day earlier, the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan struck back spectacularly with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali had also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi becomes Test cricket's highest wicket-taker this year

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi becomes Test cricket's highest wicket-taker this year

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan strike early to put Bangladesh under pressure

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Pakistan strike early to put Bangladesh under pressure
Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip
Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling

Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at end of third Test day

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at end of third Test day
PSL 7: Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners

PSL 7: Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners
India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali reveals Chittagong pitch problems

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali reveals Chittagong pitch problems
Ex-England skipper Vaughan says sorry to Rafiq but denies racism

Ex-England skipper Vaughan says sorry to Rafiq but denies racism
Amid curbs due to Omicron, ICC calls off Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021

Amid curbs due to Omicron, ICC calls off Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter divided over 'Tuk Tuk' Abdullah Shafique's debut inning

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Twitter divided over 'Tuk Tuk' Abdullah Shafique's debut inning

Latest

view all