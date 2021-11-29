Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet

Yasir Ali walks back to pavilion rubbing the back of his head after being struck on the helmet. Photo: Twitter

Yasir Ali walks off the field after a concussion.

Noorul Hasan included as Yasir Ali's replacement.

Pakistan put Bangladesh on back foot with a couple of early wickets.

Bangladesh were dealt a blow Monday morning when batter Yasir Ali was struck on the helmet by a fiery Shaheen Afridi delivery, forcing him to walk off the field.

Shaheen Afridi's bouncers and fast-paced bowling have so far worked for Pakistan as the Men in Green look to dismiss Bangladesh in their second innings at Chittagong.

Yasir Ali was unable to connect his bat with one of Shaheen Afridi's deliveries, which went on to strike his helmet.

A dazed Yasir was forced to walk off the field, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reported he had suffered a concussion and is replaced by Noorul Hasan.

The BCB confirmed that Noorul Hasan, as Yasir Ali's replacement, would bat only. Nurul Hasan is currently playing with Liton Das.

Pakistan struck early morning as Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan took a couple of wickets to put Bangladesh on the back foot.

A day earlier, the hosts bowled Pakistan out for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan struck back spectacularly with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali had also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.