 
sports
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Fans ecstatic as Sania Mirza speaks Punjabi during Lahore trip

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and Tennis star Sania Mirza can be seen during an event in Lahore. — Instagram/nichelifestyle
Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and Tennis star Sania Mirza can be seen during an event in Lahore. — Instagram/nichelifestyle

Tennis star Sania Mirza is on a trip to Pakistan along with her husband and veteran cricketer, Shoaib Malik, as the power couple attends several events to launch their perfume brands.

Sania, when she went to attend an event in Lahore on Sunday, interacted with fans at a local mall. The tennis star chanted the famous slogan: "Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya (those who haven't seen Lahore)."

In response, the fans completed the slogan saying: "Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived)."

Malik and Mirza had on Saturday stunned Karachi fans with their styles as they attended an event to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan.

Sania was dressed up in an elegant maroon kaftan embellished with gold motifs. The beautiful outfit was designed by the famous Pakistani designer, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed her look with a pair of gold drop earrings, a ring, and a gold watch. In terms of footwear, the star tennis player opted for a pair of nude high-heeled pumps.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik wore a black suit, a crisp white shirt, and a black bow tie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sania posted several pictures from the event to her fans' delight. 


More From Sports:

England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations
Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet
Shaheen, Ashwin become Test cricket's leading wicket-takers of 2021

Shaheen, Ashwin become Test cricket's leading wicket-takers of 2021
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ali, Shafique put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ali, Shafique put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip
Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling

Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at end of third Test day

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at end of third Test day
PSL 7: Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners

PSL 7: Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners
India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali reveals Chittagong pitch problems

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali reveals Chittagong pitch problems

Latest

view all