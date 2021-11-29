WATCH: Fans ecstatic as Sania Mirza speaks Punjabi during Lahore trip

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and Tennis star Sania Mirza can be seen during an event in Lahore. — Instagram/nichelifestyle

Tennis star Sania Mirza is on a trip to Pakistan along with her husband and veteran cricketer, Shoaib Malik, as the power couple attends several events to launch their perfume brands.

Sania, when she went to attend an event in Lahore on Sunday, interacted with fans at a local mall. The tennis star chanted the famous slogan: "Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya (those who haven't seen Lahore)."

In response, the fans completed the slogan saying: "Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived)."

Malik and Mirza had on Saturday stunned Karachi fans with their styles as they attended an event to launch their perfume brands in Pakistan.



Sania was dressed up in an elegant maroon kaftan embellished with gold motifs. The beautiful outfit was designed by the famous Pakistani designer, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and completed her look with a pair of gold drop earrings, a ring, and a gold watch. In terms of footwear, the star tennis player opted for a pair of nude high-heeled pumps.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik wore a black suit, a crisp white shirt, and a black bow tie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sania posted several pictures from the event to her fans' delight.



