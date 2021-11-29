'Ap subko shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander

Former South African cricketer Vernon Philander and former bowling consultant for the Men in Green speaks during his farewell in Dhaka on November 29, 2021. — Facebook

Former South African cricketer Vernon Philander was given a warm send-off by the Pakistan cricket team after the former bowling consultant for the Men in Green decided to step down from his responsibilities.

Sharing the statistical contributions of the former bowling consultant, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said: "A wonderful person joined us on October 15, 2021, right before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and today (November 29) he is leaving us."

Mushtaq mentioned that during his time with the Pakistan cricket team, the Green Shirts played nine T20 games out of which they won eight.



"During these matches, the team managed to take 28 wickets and three players were awarded the player of the match trophies," he said.

The head coach further mentioned that during Philander's tenure, the team took 44 international wickets.

"These were the contributions of our wonderful friend and brother Philander," he said.

Taking the opportunity to share his experience with the team and management, the South African great said: "Thanks for having me and for making me feel welcomed."

He acknowledged the performance of the players, stating that as a group of players, "you guys are the heroes."

"Keeping setting the bar high and keep competing," Philander said, urging the team to keep enjoying cricket.

Surprising everybody present in the room, he spoke in Urdu and said, "Aap subko shukriya" [Thank you, everybody].

Bidding farewell to the team, the bowling coach met all the players as well as the members of the management.