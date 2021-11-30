Japan wants to strengthen relationship with Pakistan

WADA Mitsuhiro, the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan - Photo: file

In a greeting letter issued on Tuesday, Wada Mitsuhiro, the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan said that he wants to further develop the existing friendly relationships with Pakistan in various fields such as politics, economy, culture, and defence cooperation.

"I would like to revisit what we have accomplished in the past as long-time true friends and trusted partners," stated WADA.

Appreciating Pakistan’s "rich history, culture, and warm-hearted" people, the newly appointed ambassador has said that he is pleased to contribute to the development of Japan-Pakistan relations, especially at this very important time.

He said that Japan has been Pakistan's second largest donor of Pakistan after the United States since 1954 adding that Japan will continue to promote Pakistan's socio-economic development by leveraging Japan's capabilities for Pakistan's and the region's development.

Asserting business cooperation’s role as another key area for growth, he said that exports of fresh mangoes, dates, salt, and shrimps from Pakistan to Japan reached record levels in 2020.

"Japan's long-standing business links with Pakistan have resulted in substantial investment and job creation," he added.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered human and economic travel in recent years.

"I will, however, continue to work to improve people to people exchange, even online," said Wada.

He appreciated Pakistani athletes who performed admirably at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in summer 2021, despite the COVID-19 circumstances.

While concluding the letter, WADA assured that he wants to make the embassy as accessible as possible.

"Our team will keep working on this, while listening to your suggestions..any suggestions or requests you may have for us are always welcome," he assured.